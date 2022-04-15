Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41,575 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

