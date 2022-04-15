Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,676 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $413.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

