Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

