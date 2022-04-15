NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “
Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
