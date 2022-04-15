NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

