Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.