Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nomura stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,037,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,004. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Nomura has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.65.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 40.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 67.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

