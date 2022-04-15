Non-Fungible Yearn Price Up 28.6% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $283,388.38 and $11.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00105176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,276 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

