North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNWWF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of North West from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

North West stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. North West has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

