Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:NBI opened at GBX 182 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.79. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £52.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other news, insider Peter R. Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($44,044.83). Also, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,804.27).

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

