Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,689,313 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on NAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 817,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

