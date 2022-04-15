Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

