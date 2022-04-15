Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Shares of AA stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

