Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

