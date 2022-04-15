Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.38 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.