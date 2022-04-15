Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

