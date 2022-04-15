Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

