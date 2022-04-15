Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

