Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

