Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $257.41 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average of $228.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

