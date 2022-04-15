Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $233.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

