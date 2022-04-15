Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.96.

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.46 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

