Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bruker by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

