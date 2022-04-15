Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.