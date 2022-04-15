Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

