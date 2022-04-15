Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 284,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

