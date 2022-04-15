Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

