Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

