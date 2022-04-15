Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

