Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 109 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

