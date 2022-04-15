Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 146 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

