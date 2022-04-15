Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 169 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

