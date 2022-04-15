Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 346 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

