Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 786 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,162,000 after buying an additional 217,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

