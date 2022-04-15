Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,334 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $328.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.59.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

