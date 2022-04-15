Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 14,464 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

