Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 70,505 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16.

