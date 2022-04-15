Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.