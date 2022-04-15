Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

