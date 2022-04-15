Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 15,898 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

