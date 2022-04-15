Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

