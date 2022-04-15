Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.99% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $73.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

