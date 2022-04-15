Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $573.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.30. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

