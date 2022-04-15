Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53.

