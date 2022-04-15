Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $198.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

