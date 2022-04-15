Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.55. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

