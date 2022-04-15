Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $21.56 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

