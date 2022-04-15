Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $21.77 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

