Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

