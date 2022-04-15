Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

