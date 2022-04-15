Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

